Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

We are comparing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.94 N/A 0.29 28.84

Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.