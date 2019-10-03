Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (:)

We are contrasting Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and 6661 (:) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|6661
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and 6661.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|6661
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and 6661 are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 27.08% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|6661
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats 6661.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.