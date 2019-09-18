Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 18.71 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 13.7% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.