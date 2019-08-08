Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 39.01% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Nuveen Global High Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.