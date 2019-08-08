Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and its peers on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 39.01% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|N/A
|15
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Nuveen Global High Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s competitors beat Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 4 factors.
