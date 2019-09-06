Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has 13.7% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.