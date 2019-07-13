Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.13 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.