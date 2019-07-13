Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.13
|N/A
|0.79
|13.21
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|1.95%
|-1.79%
|-5.86%
|-4.74%
|3.67%
|4.03%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
