Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Evercore Inc. 89 1.47 N/A 8.17 10.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Evercore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Evercore Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Evercore Inc. is $89, which is potential 15.27% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 94.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund has weaker performance than Evercore Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 9 of the 9 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.