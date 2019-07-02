Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Comparison side by side

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 B. Riley Financial Inc. 17 1.33 N/A 0.71 26.76

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and B. Riley Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 45.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 18.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.22% 12.77% 23% 5.74% -6.33% 35.65%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than B. Riley Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.