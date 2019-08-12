Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 31.17% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.