Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Global High Income Fund and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 39.01% and 31.17% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
