Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 10.24 N/A 1.79 26.86

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.93% and its consensus price target is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.