Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

We are comparing Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.97
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|10.24
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Recommendations
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Blackstone Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc.’s potential downside is -0.93% and its consensus price target is $49.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 49.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, The Blackstone Group Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.