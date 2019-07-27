Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.98% 0.78% 0% 0% 0% 3.36%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.