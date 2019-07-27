Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.59
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.98%
|0.78%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.36%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
