Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.99 N/A -0.11 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.02 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 highlights Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

OFS Capital Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $12 average price target and a 4.80% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 24.08%. Competitively, 22.08% are OFS Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.