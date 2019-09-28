Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 22 -0.88 14.52M 0.28 81.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 66,150,341.69% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 70.98% and its consensus price target is $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 39.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.