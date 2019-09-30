Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 14 0.00 N/A 1.17 12.05

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.74% of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.14% 0.5% 3.14% 14.07% 9.55% 21.22%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats on 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.