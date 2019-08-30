Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)

Since Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.01 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.95 N/A 1.39 11.54

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.