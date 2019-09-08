Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|34.64
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 49.21% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|-2.27%
|-6.93%
|-8.26%
|-6.56%
|-6.6%
|2.59%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
