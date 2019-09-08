Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 34.64 N/A -1.01 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 49.21% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. -2.27% -6.93% -8.26% -6.56% -6.6% 2.59%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.