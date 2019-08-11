Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.90 N/A -0.11 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 5.12 N/A 0.42 67.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.