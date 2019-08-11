Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.90
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|27
|5.12
|N/A
|0.42
|67.20
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
|7.77%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.62%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was more bullish than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
