Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.99
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and 23135 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.95% of 23135 shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats 23135.
