Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

As Asset Management companies, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and 23135 (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.99 N/A -0.11 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and 23135 earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.95% of 23135 shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats 23135.