Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Forms $12.45 Double Top; Salem Investment Counselors Upped 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) formed double top with $13.20 target or 6.00% above today’s $12.45 share price. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has $129.48 million valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 47,634 shares traded or 135.22% up from the average. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) has risen 10.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc acquired 3,839 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 94,898 shares with $20.00M value, up from 91,059 last quarter. 3M Co now has $94.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.42% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $164.71. About 2.81M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M Annual Meeting Highlights 2017 Achievements; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.91 million activity. The insider Vale Michael G. sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Bushman Julie L had sold 3,123 shares worth $624,295 on Thursday, February 7. The insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) stake by 15,555 shares to 264,194 valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,198 shares and now owns 14,384 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.