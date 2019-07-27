Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) Forms $12.33 Double Top; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) formed double top with $12.82 target or 4.00% above today’s $12.33 share price. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has $128.23M valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 7,432 shares traded. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) has risen 6.92% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Antares Pharma has $19 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 182.50% above currents $3.2 stock price. Antares Pharma had 6 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $5.25 New Target: $5.65 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

22/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Maintain

The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 773,840 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – Antares Capital Middle Market Dealmakers Survey Finds Continued Economic Optimism Mixed with Growing Caution; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA: FDA GRANTS XYOSTED PDUFA DATE SEPT. 29, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Antares Pharma; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Antares CLO 2018-1, Ltd.; Publishes New Issue Report

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Antares Pharma, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 64.28 million shares or 4.47% more from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 94,162 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Armistice Ltd Liability invested in 1.71% or 10.30M shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc reported 103,380 shares stake. Northern owns 1.77M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 112,200 shares. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.09% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) for 288,597 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co holds 1.63M shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Legal General Public Ltd Liability holds 26,873 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 12,949 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 437,163 shares. Gp Inc One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS). Sei Invests owns 52,439 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Antares Pharma Announces Amendment to Existing Loan and Security Agreement With Hercules Capital – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 265% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Antares Pharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.