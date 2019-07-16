Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.56 N/A -0.11 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0.06% respectively. Comparatively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.