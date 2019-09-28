Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 57.41%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.