Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 57.41%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
