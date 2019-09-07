Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.35
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 84.68%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
