Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.78
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|19
|2.91
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 27.68%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 47.5%. Comparatively, 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
