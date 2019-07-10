Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.78 N/A -0.11 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.91 N/A 1.84 11.33

Demonstrates Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s consensus target price is $31, while its potential upside is 27.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 47.5%. Comparatively, 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Carlyle Group L.P. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.