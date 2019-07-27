Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.59 N/A -0.11 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.13 N/A 1.71 12.86

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and StoneCastle Financial Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 24.74%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.