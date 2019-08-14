Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.93 N/A -0.11 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 14 4.40 N/A 1.81 8.04

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $14.5 consensus target price and a 10.94% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 20.06% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.93% of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Stellus Capital Investment Corporation 0.14% 4.91% 2.47% 1.75% 9.58% 12.12%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.