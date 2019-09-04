Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Contrasting side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 16.01 N/A -0.11 0.00 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.59 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares. Competitively, Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has 11.81% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.