Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.92 N/A -0.11 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.