Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.92
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 0% of Puyi Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than Puyi Inc.
