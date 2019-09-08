Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.97
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|25
|10.85
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|OFS Credit Company Inc.
|0.5%
|2.3%
|2.7%
|0%
|0%
|5.29%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.