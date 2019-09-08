Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.85 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has stronger performance than OFS Credit Company Inc.