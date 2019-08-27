Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.98 N/A -0.11 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 19 2.10 N/A 0.28 81.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, with potential upside of 68.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.