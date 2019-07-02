Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) Contrasting side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.52 N/A -0.11 0.00 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.66 N/A 0.63 21.17

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 16.12% of Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.38% 1.21% 3.16% 9.05% 6.02% 7.38%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.