Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 21.27% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|68.41%
|23.56%
|9.07%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|N/A
|12
|0.00
|Industry Average
|62.83M
|91.85M
|45.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.25
|2.19
|1.77
|2.48
The potential upside of the rivals is 130.93%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|1.5%
|2.43%
|7.58%
|12.85%
|6.92%
|11.42%
|Industry Average
|2.03%
|3.58%
|7.11%
|11.51%
|8.79%
|15.48%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than its rivals.
Dividends
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
