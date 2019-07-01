Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Asset Management company, Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 21.27% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.03% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.19 1.77 2.48

The potential upside of the rivals is 130.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.