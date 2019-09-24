Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.69 N/A -0.11 0.00 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 12 4.54 N/A 1.16 10.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.03% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.37% of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Horizon Technology Finance Corporation 1.24% 2.86% 4.26% 3.64% 13.77% 8.71%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Horizon Technology Finance Corporation.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Horizon Technology Finance Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.