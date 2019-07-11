Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.79 N/A -0.11 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.69 N/A 3.83 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.27% and 80.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.31% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% GAMCO Investors Inc. -9.32% -6.45% -5.4% -2.36% -25.9% 15.16%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.