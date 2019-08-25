Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.97 N/A -0.11 0.00 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.