Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|12
|15.97
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Futu Holdings Limited
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Futu Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 21.27% of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.89%
|1.22%
|3.93%
|10.88%
|10.59%
|13.52%
|Futu Holdings Limited
|-0.35%
|7.5%
|-17.6%
|0%
|0%
|-26.04%
For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
