Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) and Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:AC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.80 N/A -0.11 0.00 Associated Capital Group Inc. 40 39.01 N/A -2.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Associated Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and Associated Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.27% and 81.9%. Competitively, 0.1% are Associated Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.5% 2.43% 7.58% 12.85% 6.92% 11.42% Associated Capital Group Inc. -3.99% -2.11% -8.94% -15.35% 4.19% 9.28%

For the past year Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Associated Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Associated Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.