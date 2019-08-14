Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) At $9.61 Forms Top; Moon Capital Management LP Has Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) formed multiple top with $9.99 target or 4.00% above today’s $9.61 share price. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has $546.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 32,283 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Lp increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 63.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Lp acquired 49,750 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Moon Capital Management Lp holds 128,029 shares with $12.49 million value, up from 78,279 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $306.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 601,453 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/05/2018 – Walmart: Shareholders Approved the Election of Each of Walmart’s 11 Director Nominees; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP, INDIA’S INNOVATIVE ECOMMERCE COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – The companies announce at ShopTalk that a pilot test has been successful in driving more traffic to Walmart and reducing logistics challenges; 18/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Walmart in talks to buy more than 40 percent of India’s Flipkart – sources MUMBAI (Reuters) – Wa; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Wasting Money Chasing Amazon, Says Columbia University’s Cohen (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Invest in Flipkart Group, India’s Innovative eCommerce Company; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Expands Granite Gold® to Online Customers; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 39,764 shares to 3.41 million valued at $42.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 381,343 shares and now owns 101,876 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was reduced too.

Among 16 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has $12500 highest and $102 lowest target. $112.81’s average target is 5.23% above currents $107.2 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores Inc had 27 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $113 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,705 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.15% or 7,890 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Fincl holds 0.39% or 10,595 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.85M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 163 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 12,102 shares. 6.25M are owned by Putnam Limited Liability Co. Fuller & Thaler Asset reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Highstreet Asset Management Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 477,755 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Woodstock Corp has 0.63% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Cypress Capital Grp reported 51,065 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Beacon Group invested 0.87% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Covington Investment Advisors holds 15,492 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares while 26 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 2.41% more from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of America De holds 0% or 1.32 million shares. Telemus Capital Limited holds 26,470 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 20,000 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.28% stake. Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 97 shares. National Asset, a New York-based fund reported 12,736 shares. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.02% invested in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Sit Investment Associates holds 0.15% in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) or 496,512 shares. 39,661 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 64,784 shares. Rivernorth Capital Mngmt owns 1.62M shares. New York-based Oppenheimer & Communications has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). 122,607 were reported by Private Advisor Llc. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 953,739 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.