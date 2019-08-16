Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) At $9.55 Forms Top; METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MLXEF) Shorts Lowered By 3.21%

METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLXEF) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. MLXEF’s SI was 4.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 4.98M shares previously. With 2,400 avg volume, 2007 days are for METALS X LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MLXEF)’s short sellers to cover MLXEF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1228 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) formed multiple top with $9.93 target or 4.00% above today’s $9.55 share price. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has $543.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 138,252 shares traded. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Metals X Limited (OTCMKTS:MLXEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Metals X: Tin Shining In A Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019.

Metals X Limited engages in the operation of tin and copper mines; and exploration and development of base metals projects in Australia. The company has market cap of $86.63 million. It operates through Renison Tin Operations, Wingellina Nickel Project, Nifty Copper Operations, and Maroochydore Copper Project divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds a 50% interest in the Renison tin project located the west coast of Tasmania; and interest in the Nifty copper project and the Maroochydore copper project in Western Australia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares while 26 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 2.41% more from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 1,280 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co accumulated 15,853 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co accumulated 0% or 17,938 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr invested in 0.17% or 52,750 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr reported 62,176 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De reported 1.32 million shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com stated it has 25,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 63,495 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc accumulated 26,470 shares. Hilltop Hldgs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 39,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Rmb Cap Mgmt Llc holds 20,000 shares. Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR).