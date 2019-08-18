Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) At $9.53 Forms Top; Intevac (IVAC) Sentiment Is 2.23

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) formed multiple top with $10.20 target or 7.00% above today’s $9.53 share price. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) has $542.43 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 172,595 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intevac Inc (IVAC) investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 29 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced their stakes in Intevac Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.40 million shares, up from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Intevac Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 10 Increased: 14 New Position: 15.

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intevac (IVAC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Intevac, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IVAC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Durable Goods Orders Hit Highest in 10 Months: 5 Picks – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) CEO Wendell Blonigan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $110.63 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.81. About 47,042 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) has risen 14.22% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac

Schneider Capital Management Corp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. for 446,433 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 198,710 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Needham Investment Management Llc has 0.29% invested in the company for 140,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,030 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $103,300 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares while 26 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 2.41% more from 14.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) for 16,800 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Cetera Advsrs Ltd Co accumulated 15,048 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.08% or 37,525 shares in its portfolio. Asset reported 0.02% stake. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated has 496,512 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 667,553 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 122,607 shares. Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.01% in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Carnegie Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 19,000 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). Pinnacle Finance Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR). 48,100 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Mngmt L P.