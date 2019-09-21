Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

Both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 17 14.49 N/A 0.22 62.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.06% respectively. Insiders held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Competitively, 90.78% are Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -3.57% -11.24% -44.9% -41.3% -90.36% -37.24%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 14.06% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -37.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Wins Finance Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.