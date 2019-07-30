Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 64 1.88 N/A 5.89 10.49

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and State Street Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 3 2 2.29

Competitively State Street Corporation has a consensus price target of $66.14, with potential upside of 12.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and State Street Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.1%. Insiders held 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of State Street Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% State Street Corporation -4.16% -11.85% -11.05% -14.45% -39.59% -2%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has 9.01% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -2% weaker performance.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.