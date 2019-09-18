Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP)

Since Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.89 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

OFS Credit Company Inc. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 2 of the 3 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.