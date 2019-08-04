Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and OFS Capital Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.08% of OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.