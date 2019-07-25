Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 91 3.72 N/A 6.45 14.61

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Northern Trust Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.2% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively the consensus target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $106.6, which is potential 7.18% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 80.5% of Northern Trust Corporation shares. 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% Northern Trust Corporation -2.7% 0.21% 2.48% -3.78% -13.25% 12.74%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Northern Trust Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.