Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With 6661 (:)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 6661 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and 6661’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 6661 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and 6661 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 27.08% respectively. Insiders owned 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% 6661 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats 6661.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.