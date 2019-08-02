Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)

We are contrasting Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 44.99% of 23135 shares. Insiders held roughly 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares. Competitively, 2.95% are 23135’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors 23135.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.