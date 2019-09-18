Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Comparing side by side

Both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.66%. 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.