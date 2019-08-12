Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) Comparing side by side

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.55 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders are 3.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was less bullish than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.