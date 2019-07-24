Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.16 N/A -0.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares and 25.04% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. shares. 3.02% are Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund -0.21% 0.21% 1.37% 8.76% 4.47% 9.01% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund was more bullish than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.