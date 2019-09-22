Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparison side by side

Both Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 26 4.88 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Ares Management Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $32.5, which is potential 10.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.9%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s share held by insiders are 3.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.